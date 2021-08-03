Emirex Token (EMRX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $753,220.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Emirex Token has a market cap of $18.35 million and $753,220.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00807399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emirex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emirex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.