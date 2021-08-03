Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Employers were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,386,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Employers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

EIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

