Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $88.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after buying an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 213,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,523,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

