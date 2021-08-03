Enerplus (ERF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERF opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

