Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Critical Survey

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.36%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.64%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Eneti.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.50 $5.19 million $1.05 4.30 Eneti $163.73 million 1.12 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.89

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -7.91% -4.90% Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69%

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eneti beats Performance Shipping on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

