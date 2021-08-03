Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.40

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$57.40 and last traded at C$56.62, with a volume of 67542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENGH shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

