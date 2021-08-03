Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.23 ($17.92).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.35 ($13.35) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.84. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

