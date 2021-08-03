ENI (NYSE:E) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Critical Analysis

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -53.66% -257.95% -5.39% ENI -0.19% 3.02% 1.03%

32.1% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.1, indicating that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.61 -$464.03 million $1.30 2.48 ENI $51.34 billion 0.83 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -49.19

Amplify Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENI. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amplify Energy and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 ENI 2 5 8 0 2.40

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 91.95%. ENI has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.48%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 113.8 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,448 gross producing wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as in liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, in 42 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned total proved reserves of 6,905 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the wholesale of supplies and sells natural gas via pipeline and transport of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment manufacturers, supplies, and distributes oil and chemical products. This segment produces various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail marketing of gas, power, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale marketing of power produced by thermoelectric plants. The Corporate and Other activities segment offers environmental clean-up and remediation services. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

