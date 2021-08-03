Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGLX opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

