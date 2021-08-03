Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EGLX opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
