Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NYSE EVA opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

