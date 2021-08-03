Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

NYSE EVA opened at $52.60 on Monday. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Enviva Partners by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

