Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.16.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $818.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

