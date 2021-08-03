Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 119,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.