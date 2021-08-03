Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

EQT stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

