Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spotify Technology S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $524,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

