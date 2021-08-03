Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.87.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $78.93 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

