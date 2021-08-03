Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.520 EPS.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. 545,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.