Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.760 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.64.

EQR traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $84.34. 1,065,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,114. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

