Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) vs. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Head-To-Head Review

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -66.86% N/A -51.51% Akebia Therapeutics -151.39% -96.29% -41.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $227.55 million 1.86 -$143.55 million ($5.23) -2.87 Akebia Therapeutics $295.31 million 1.41 -$383.46 million ($1.93) -1.35

Esperion Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akebia Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics and Akebia Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 2 5 2 1 2.20 Akebia Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $49.27, indicating a potential upside of 228.70%. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 201.28%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Akebia Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients. It also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate that is used to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with CKD on dialysis; and the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, the European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase targeted compounds worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

