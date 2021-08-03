Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.640-1.690 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.64-1.69 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTRG stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

