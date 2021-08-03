Ethereum Gold Price Up 76.3% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 76.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $388,853.18 and $166.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00804064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00093775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

