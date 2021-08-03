Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $271.98

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.98 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 263 ($3.44). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 9,065 shares traded.

ECEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eurocell from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Eurocell from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.46 million and a PE ratio of -134.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.98.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.