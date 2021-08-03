Eutelsat Communications’ (ETCMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

