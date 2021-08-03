EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $54,881.32 and approximately $126,426.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

