Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,991,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Everest Re Group by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.78.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.