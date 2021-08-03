EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ EVER traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,414. The stock has a market cap of $716.56 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,203.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

