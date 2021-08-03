Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 560,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

