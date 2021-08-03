EXMR FDN Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,047.99 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $143,047.99 and approximately $76,888.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00091324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00810449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094759 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.