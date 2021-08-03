Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.30. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.