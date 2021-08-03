Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.25. 257,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,615. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.