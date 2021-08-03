Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.57.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $177.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,459. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

