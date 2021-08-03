Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $237,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock valued at $790,711,773. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.21. 863,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. The stock has a market cap of $995.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.49. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

