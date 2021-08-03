Facet Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,383. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

