Facet Wealth Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.16. 13,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,409. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

