Facet Wealth Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

SPEM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.29. 54,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

