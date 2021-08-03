Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $14.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $14.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $14.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$704.17.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$525.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$547.59. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

