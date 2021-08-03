Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$775.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $431.65 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $259.00 and a fifty-two week high of $480.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.03.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.