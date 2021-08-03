Family Firm Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3,427.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 634,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

