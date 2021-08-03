Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,157,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 144,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

