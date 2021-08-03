Family Firm Inc. Sells 346 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.73. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,226. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.