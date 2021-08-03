Family Firm Inc. Sells 562 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.07. 5,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,228. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

