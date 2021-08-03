Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

Shares of FANUY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 364,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.