FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of FST traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,002. FAST Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 953,938 shares of company stock worth $11,868,767 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FST. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $20,658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.