FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,190 at Barclays

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FDM Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,214 ($15.86). 16,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,466. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,222.88 ($15.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,038.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

