Feathercoin Price Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $12,154.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

