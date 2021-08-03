Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 221.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 973,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $17,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 828.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 323,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 447,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.