Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS and its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.

RACE stock opened at $212.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.