Ferrari Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 748 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.