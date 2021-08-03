FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,510 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

