Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 3.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,131. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $66.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.62.

